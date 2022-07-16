copy link
Binance Market Update (2022-07-16)
Binance
2022-07-16 09:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.92T, down by -1.45% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $20,474 and $21,195 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:00 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $20,593, down by -1.27%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading lower. Market outperformers include BOND, ACM, and LEVER, up by 41%, 31%, and 31%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- Crypto Market Cap Now Stands at $925B
- Bitcoin Rejected at $21K, Lido (LDO) Skyrockets 20% Daily (Market Watch)
- Twitter v. Musk; Legal Battle Begins, Who Has The Upper Hand?
- Annex’s O.D. Kobo Says Two-Thirds of Crypto Hedge Funds Will Fail
- UK Filed Over 34,000 Crypto Scam Reports In Last 6 Years
- Crypto Is Not a Priority For Most Private Banks, FED Survey Concludes
- Vladimir Putin Bans Digital Payments in Russia
- NFT Marketplaces Thrives As DeFi Protocols Suffer
- New York Yankees Ready to Pay Employees in Bitcoin by Partnering With NYDIG
- First Mover Americas: BTC Nears $21K But DeFi Tokens Steal The Show
- Bitcoin Erases Weekly Loss, Eyes Resistance At $22.6KBitcoin (BTC) continues to gain ground, reaching a breakeven for the week. The move has put critical technical resistance in the cross hairs.
- Axie Infinity deploys an update to its Origin gameThe Axie Infinity team informed its community via Twitter on Friday that it has deployed an update to its Origin game.
- OTC Weekly Trading Insights - Jul 15 2022: BTC’s next move on the horizon?Read the Binance OTC team's Weekly Trading Insights report here.
- Weekly Market Highlights - 15 Jul 2022Read Binance Research's Weekly Market Highlights report here.
Market movers:
- LUNA: $1.7494 (-3.68%)
- ETH: $1197.29 (-0.69%)
- BNB: $235.1 (-1.22%)
- XRP: $0.3359 (-1.15%)
- ADA: $0.4342 (-1.54%)
- SOL: $36.56 (-3.56%)
- DOGE: $0.06208 (-2.44%)
- DOT: $6.61 (-2.65%)
- TRX: $0.06644 (-1.20%)
- SHIB: $0.00001059 (-1.94%)
Top gainers on Binance:
- BOND/BUSD (+41%)
- ACM/BUSD (+31%)
- LEVER/BUSD (+31%)
