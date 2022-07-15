Binance Market Update (2022-07-15)

The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.95T, up by 2.33% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $20,366 and $21,181 over the past 24 hours. As of 08:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $21,144, up by 2.59%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading higher. Market outperformers include ACM , LDO , and NKN , up by 50%, 42%, and 40%, respectively.

Top stories of the day:

Market movers: