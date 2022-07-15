copy link
Binance Market Update (2022-07-15)
Binance
2022-07-15 20:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.95T, up by 2.33% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $20,366 and $21,181 over the past 24 hours. As of 08:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $21,144, up by 2.59%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading higher. Market outperformers include ACM, LDO, and NKN, up by 50%, 42%, and 40%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- First Mover Americas: BTC Nears $21K But DeFi Tokens Steal The Show
- Bitcoin Erases Weekly Loss, Eyes Resistance At $22.6KBitcoin (BTC) continues to gain ground, reaching a breakeven for the week. The move has put critical technical resistance in the cross hairs.
- Axie Infinity deploys an update to its Origin gameThe Axie Infinity team informed its community via Twitter on Friday that it has deployed an update to its Origin game.
- OTC Weekly Trading Insights - Jul 15 2022: BTC’s next move on the horizon?Read the Binance OTC team's Weekly Trading Insights report here.
- Weekly Market Highlights - 15 Jul 2022Read Binance Research's Weekly Market Highlights report here.
- Crypto Mixing Activity Reaches All-Time High: Chainalysis Report
- Test Your Crypto Knowledge with Crypto WODL, Share $10,000 in BUSD rewards
- Defi Data: Total Value Locked Is Up by 2.92% In 24H
- Today’s Fear & Greed Index Is 15, the Level Is Extreme Fear
- Market Wrap: Bitcoin Surges as Fed Governor Talks Down 100 Basis Point Rate Hike
- OpenSea Lays Off Roughly 20% of Its Staff
- Celsius Acknowledges $1.2B Hole in Balance Sheet
- Uniswap Token Rallies After Being Added to Robinhood’s Crypto Trading Menu
Market movers:
- LUNA: $1.8216 (+3.03%)
- ETH: $1265.75 (+5.90%)
- BNB: $241.7 (+1.77%)
- XRP: $0.3343 (+2.11%)
- ADA: $0.4475 (+1.66%)
- SOL: $38.79 (+6.57%)
- DOGE: $0.06375 (+3.06%)
- DOT: $6.94 (+3.27%)
- TRX: $0.06769 (+0.88%)
- SHIB: $0.00001107 (+4.43%)
Top gainers on Binance:
