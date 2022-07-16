copy link
create picture
more
Vladimir Putin Bans Digital Payments in Russia
Oliver Knight - CoinDesk
2022-07-16 02:19
Russia president Vladimir Putin has signed a law banning digital payments across the nation, according to a policy amendment on Thursday.
- The law was approved by the Russian Assembly, known as the Duma, on July 8.
- It bans the use of digital securities and utility tokens as a means of payment for goods, services and products in Russia.
- The amendment adds to the previous digital asset law drafted in 2020, which banned cryptocurrencies from being used in payments.
- In February, Russia's Ministry of Finance introduced a bill to parliament that would regulate cryptocurrencies in the country.
- This is in contrast to the view of the Bank of Russia, which has pushed for crypto activity to be banned.
- Russia has come under scrutiny this year for its alleged use of cryptocurrencies to evade sanctions following the invasion of Ukraine.
View full text