copy link
create picture
more
Binance Market Update (2022-07-15)
Binance
2022-07-15 16:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.93T, up by 2.79% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $20,120 and $21,083 over the past 24 hours. As of 04:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $20,783, up by 1.86%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading higher. Market outperformers include ACM, LDO, and QUICK, up by 48%, 40%, and 35%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- First Mover Americas: BTC Nears $21K But DeFi Tokens Steal The Show
- Bitcoin Erases Weekly Loss, Eyes Resistance At $22.6KBitcoin (BTC) continues to gain ground, reaching a breakeven for the week. The move has put critical technical resistance in the cross hairs.
- Axie Infinity deploys an update to its Origin gameThe Axie Infinity team informed its community via Twitter on Friday that it has deployed an update to its Origin game.
- OTC Weekly Trading Insights - Jul 15 2022: BTC’s next move on the horizon?Read the Binance OTC team's Weekly Trading Insights report here.
- Weekly Market Highlights - 15 Jul 2022Read Binance Research's Weekly Market Highlights report here.
- Crypto Mixing Activity Reaches All-Time High: Chainalysis Report
- Test Your Crypto Knowledge with Crypto WODL, Share $10,000 in BUSD rewards
- Defi Data: Total Value Locked Is Up by 2.92% In 24H
- Today’s Fear & Greed Index Is 15, the Level Is Extreme Fear
- Market Wrap: Bitcoin Surges as Fed Governor Talks Down 100 Basis Point Rate Hike
- OpenSea Lays Off Roughly 20% of Its Staff
- Celsius Acknowledges $1.2B Hole in Balance Sheet
- Uniswap Token Rallies After Being Added to Robinhood’s Crypto Trading Menu
Market movers:
- LUNA: $1.8234 (+4.42%)
- ETH: $1221.84 (+7.02%)
- BNB: $237.8 (+0.63%)
- XRP: $0.3295 (+2.68%)
- ADA: $0.4368 (+1.20%)
- SOL: $37.67 (+7.05%)
- DOGE: $0.06304 (+3.11%)
- DOT: $6.82 (+4.28%)
- TRX: $0.06689 (+1.30%)
- SHIB: $0.00001084 (+3.83%)
Top gainers on Binance:
- ACM/BUSD (+48%)
- LDO/BUSD (+40%)
- QUICK/BUSD (+35%)
View full text