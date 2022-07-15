Binance Market Update (2022-07-15)

The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.93T, up by 2.79% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $20,120 and $21,083 over the past 24 hours. As of 04:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $20,783, up by 1.86%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading higher. Market outperformers include ACM , LDO , and QUICK , up by 48%, 40%, and 35%, respectively.

Top stories of the day:

Market movers: