The Klaytn blockchain is now supported on Tatum

The Klaytn Foundation announced via a blog post on Thursday that its blockchain is now supported on Tatum. Tatum is a platform that empowers developers to build blockchain applications.

The integration will allow builders to create DApps more easily without building their own smart contracts, Klaytn Foundation added. The team is optimistic that by combining Klaytn’s existing developer tooling and SDK with Tatum’s unified framework, it unlocks unlimited possibilities for developers from Web2 to Web3