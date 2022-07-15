The Celo validators have resolved the network outage

The Celo team announced via Twitter on Friday that its validators have resolved the network outage. The Celo network stalled at block 14,035,19 on Thursday, July 14th. The team said all funds are safe and it will provide an update to its community soon.

According to Celo, this was the network’s first outage since its mainnet launch on April 22, 2020. A thorough and expedited technical analysis is ongoing and details will be readily shared with the Celo community, the team added