Pancakeswap publishes its Q3 roadmap

The Pancakeswap team published its roadmap for the third quarter of 2022 in a tweet on Thursday. In this quarter, the team will focus on regular initial farm offerings (IFOs), UI/UX performance upgrades and bug fixes, lottery upgrades, multichain integration, fixed-term staking benefits, and more.

PancakeSwap is a BNB Chain-based decentralized exchange (DEX) with an automated market maker (AMM) model for swapping BEP-20 tokens. CAKE is up by more than 5% today and is currently trading at $3.135.