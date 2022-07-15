The Secret Network partners with Axelar

The Secret Network announced via a blog post on Wednesday that it had partnered with Axelar, a cross-chain communication protocol. The team said the integration will allow Secret Network to connect to Axelar's interoperability network, unlocking new ways Secret can communicate with other blockchains, even beyond Inter-Blockchain Communication Protocol (IBC).

Secret Network is an interoperable blockchain infrastructure that aims to enable computational privacy for general-purpose smart contracts. SCRT is trading at $1.112 at press time, up by more than 13% in the last 24 hours.