Axie Infinity deploys an update to its Origin game
Hassan Maishera - Cryptowisser
2022-07-15 12:59
The Axie Infinity team informed its community via Twitter on Friday that it has deployed an update to its Origin game. The update includes bug fixes and improvements, an exclusive Alpha Season sticker, and more.
Axie Infinity is a Pokémon-inspired digital pet universe built on the Ethereum blockchain where anyone can earn token rewards through skilled gameplay and contributions to the ecosystem.
AXS, the native token of the Axie Infinity ecosystem, is up by more than 5.97% today and currently trades at $14.02.
