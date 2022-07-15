Celer Network welcomes PolkaBridge to cBridge

The Celer Network announced via Twitter that PolkaBridge is now part of its cBridge open canonical token standard family. With this integration, cBridge now supports bridging the PBR token via the open standard between Ethereum and BNBChain.

Celer Network is an interoperability platform that supports cross-chain fund transfers and generic message passing. CELR , the native token of Celer Network, is up by more than 13.46% in the last 24 hours and is currently trading at $0.01703.