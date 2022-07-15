copy link
Uniswap V3 launches on Celo
Hassan Maishera - Cryptowisser
2022-07-15 12:52
The Celo team announced via a Medium post on Wednesday that Uniswap v3 and green asset pools have launched on the Celo blockchain. Following this latest development, Celo users can now access the Uniswap DEX and pools.
Celo said the pools will bring access and liquidity to the voluntary carbon market, paving the way for other protocols to integrate programmable carbon credits on Celo to accelerate climate action.
Celo is an open platform that supports various distributed applications, smart contract development and payments using e-mail addresses and phone numbers as public keys. CELO is up by more than 9% in the last 24 hours and is currently trading at $0.906.
Uniswap is a decentralized exchange protocol built on Ethereum. To be more precise, it is an automated liquidity protocol. There is no order book or any centralized party required to make trades. UNI, the native token of Uniswap, is currently trading at $7.01, up by more than 12% in the last 24 hours.
