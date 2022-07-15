Uniswap V3 launches on Celo

The Celo team announced via a Medium post on Wednesday that Uniswap v3 and green asset pools have launched on the Celo blockchain. Following this latest development, Celo users can now access the Uniswap DEX and pools.

Celo said the pools will bring access and liquidity to the voluntary carbon market, paving the way for other protocols to integrate programmable carbon credits on Celo to accelerate climate action.

Celo is an open platform that supports various distributed applications, smart contract development and payments using e-mail addresses and phone numbers as public keys. CELO is up by more than 9% in the last 24 hours and is currently trading at $0.906.