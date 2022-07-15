copy link
DeFiance Capital Has Been 'Materially Affected' by Three Arrows Liquidation
Oliver Knight - CoinDesk
2022-07-15 11:07
Crypto hedge fund DeFiance Capital said it was "materially affected" and "prejudiced" by the liquidation of rival fund Three Arrows Capital.
- In a statement published on Twitter on Friday, Singapore-based DeFiance said CEO Arthur Cheong had "no visibility" on Three Arrow Capital's financial statements or conditions. He became aware of solvency problems only when the news broke in June.
- "Arthur Cheong is committed to taking all necessary steps to protect, preserve and recover all assets which are and were owned in the context of DC's business," the company said.
- Three Arrows Capital filed for bankruptcy in New York on July 1.
