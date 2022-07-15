Binance Market Update (2022-07-15)

The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.94T, up by 5.85% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $19,610 and $21,028 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:00 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $20,858, up by 5.68%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading higher. Market outperformers include FIRO , NKN , and QUICK , up by 105%, 69%, and 67%, respectively.

Top stories of the day:

Market movers: