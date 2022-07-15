copy link
Binance Market Update (2022-07-15)
Binance
2022-07-15 09:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.94T, up by 5.85% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $19,610 and $21,028 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:00 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $20,858, up by 5.68%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading higher. Market outperformers include FIRO, NKN, and QUICK, up by 105%, 69%, and 67%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- Crypto Mixing Activity Reaches All-Time High: Chainalysis Report
- Test Your Crypto Knowledge with Crypto WODL, Share $10,000 in BUSD rewards
- Defi Data: Total Value Locked Is Up by 2.92% In 24H
- Today’s Fear & Greed Index Is 15, the Level Is Extreme Fear
- Market Wrap: Bitcoin Surges as Fed Governor Talks Down 100 Basis Point Rate Hike
- OpenSea Lays Off Roughly 20% of Its Staff
- Celsius Acknowledges $1.2B Hole in Balance Sheet
- Uniswap Token Rallies After Being Added to Robinhood’s Crypto Trading Menu
- South Africa Set To Regulate Bitcoin And Other Cryptos As Financial Assets
- China Reports 264 Million Digital Yuan Transactions so Far This Year
- Paradigm Leads $16M Round for NFT Membership Platform Hang
- Ethereum’s Shadow Fork 9 Goes Live in Lead-up to the Merge
- Crypto Traders See Few Tailwinds for Bitcoin Prices Despite Inflation Gauge Alarms
- Is Ethereum Staging a Short-Term Rally? (ETH Price Analysis)
- Expert Who Predicted Crypto Crash Believes This Is a Better Investment
- CryptoPunk NFT Sells For $2.7 Million – Why These Rare Collectibles Are Resurging
- Crypto Miner CleanSpark Continues to Take Advantage of Bear Markets as it Scoops Over 1K Rigs
- Sri Lanka Keeps Crypto Illegal Despite Ongoing Economic Turbulence
- Realized Losses Spike as Bitcoin Inflation Hedge Properties Are Questioned
- The $863B Crypto Market May Be Close to Bottom, Technical Indicator Suggests
- CEL Token Price Plummets 50% As Celsius Goes Bankrupt
- Mutant Ape Yacht Club Sales Hit 2022 Low, Plummeting More Than $220M
- JP Morgan: Bitcoin’s 50% Decline in Production Cost Could Further Harm its Price
- Digital Euro Would Be a Success Only If Widely Used, ECB Says
- After Extreme Volatility Bitcoin Returned to $20K, Uniswap Spikes 11% (Market Watch)
Market movers:
- LUNA: $1.8161 (+6.20%)
- ETH: $1205.63 (+11.33%)
- BNB: $237.9 (+4.25%)
- XRP: $0.3398 (+7.74%)
- ADA: $0.4409 (+4.88%)
- SOL: $37.91 (+12.26%)
- DOGE: $0.06362 (+6.21%)
- DOT: $6.79 (+7.10%)
- TRX: $0.06725 (+3.14%)
- SHIB: $0.0000108 (+6.09%)
Top gainers on Binance:
- FIRO/BUSD (+105%)
- NKN/BUSD (+69%)
- QUICK/BUSD (+67%)
