Binance Market Update (2022-07-14)
Binance
2022-07-14 20:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.93T, up by 5.34% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $19,556 and $20,884 over the past 24 hours. As of 08:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $20,614, up by 4.96%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading higher. Market outperformers include FIRO, LEVER, and AVA, up by 211%, 140%, and 63%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- South Africa Set To Regulate Bitcoin And Other Cryptos As Financial Assets
- China Reports 264 Million Digital Yuan Transactions so Far This Year
- Paradigm Leads $16M Round for NFT Membership Platform Hang
- Ethereum’s Shadow Fork 9 Goes Live in Lead-up to the Merge
- Crypto Traders See Few Tailwinds for Bitcoin Prices Despite Inflation Gauge Alarms
- Is Ethereum Staging a Short-Term Rally? (ETH Price Analysis)
- Expert Who Predicted Crypto Crash Believes This Is a Better Investment
- CryptoPunk NFT Sells For $2.7 Million – Why These Rare Collectibles Are Resurging
- Crypto Miner CleanSpark Continues to Take Advantage of Bear Markets as it Scoops Over 1K Rigs
- Sri Lanka Keeps Crypto Illegal Despite Ongoing Economic Turbulence
- Realized Losses Spike as Bitcoin Inflation Hedge Properties Are Questioned
- The $863B Crypto Market May Be Close to Bottom, Technical Indicator Suggests
- CEL Token Price Plummets 50% As Celsius Goes Bankrupt
- Mutant Ape Yacht Club Sales Hit 2022 Low, Plummeting More Than $220M
- JP Morgan: Bitcoin’s 50% Decline in Production Cost Could Further Harm its Price
- Digital Euro Would Be a Success Only If Widely Used, ECB Says
- After Extreme Volatility Bitcoin Returned to $20K, Uniswap Spikes 11% (Market Watch)
- Today’s Fear & Greed Index Is 18, the Level Is Extreme Fear
- MATIC Soared 25% as Disney Selected Polygon for its Web3-Focused Accelerator Program
- Celsius' Mining Unit Files for Bankruptcy Just Months After Announcing IPO Intention
Market movers:
- LUNA: $1.7679 (+3.13%)
- ETH: $1195.22 (+11.03%)
- BNB: $237.5 (+5.74%)
- XRP: $0.3274 (+3.05%)
- ADA: $0.4404 (+4.61%)
- SOL: $36.39 (+8.21%)
- DOGE: $0.06184 (+2.93%)
- DOT: $6.72 (+7.01%)
- TRX: $0.06714 (+2.77%)
- SHIB: $0.0000106 (+3.82%)
Top gainers on Binance:
- FIRO/BUSD (+211%)
- LEVER/BUSD (+140%)
- AVA/BUSD (+63%)
