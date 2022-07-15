Celsius Acknowledges $1.2B Hole in Balance Sheet

Celsius Network, the liquidity-strapped crypto lender that filed for bankruptcy protection, has a hole in its balance sheet amounting to $1.2 billion, according to a new court filing from the company's advisory partner Kirkland & Ellis.

The document, which was filed to the Bankruptcy Court of Southern District of New York, shows that Celsius holds $4.3 billion of assets and $5.5 billion of liabilities. Celsius filed for bankruptcy protection on Wednesday.