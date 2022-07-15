OpenSea Lays Off Roughly 20% of Its Staff

Leading NFT marketplace OpenSea has laid off about 20% of its staff, CEO Devin Finzer announced in a tweet on Thursday morning.

“The reality is that we have entered an unprecedented combination of crypto winter and broad macroeconomic instability, and we need to prepare the company for the possibility of a prolonged downturn,” Finzer wrote.

Finzer said the layoffs put the company in position to weather up to five years of depressed conditions at OpenSea’s current volume, and hopefully not have to initiate any other workforce reductions.

“With the hard (but important) changes we made today, we’re in an even better position to capture what will soon become the largest market on the planet,” Finzer added.

OpenSea joins a number of crypto firms, many of them exchanges, that have laid off staff or paused hiring in recent months. Gemini, Coinbase, Crypto.com and Bullish.com have all announced layoffs recently.