Uniswap Token Rallies After Being Added to Robinhood’s Crypto Trading Menu

Uniswap (UNI) surged nearly 20% in the latest 24 hour period after broker Robinhood Markets (HOOD) added the token to its crypto trading platform.

Uniswap's token boasts a market capitalization of about $4.7 billion, and traded about $394 million in volume. UNI is an ERC-20 token and a decentralized exchange.

Robinhood made the announcement in a Twitter post Thursday. The platform now offers users a total of 13 crypto assets.