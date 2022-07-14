Exchange
South Africa Set To Regulate Bitcoin And Other Cryptos As Financial Assets

Denis - Bitcoinist
2022-07-14 15:58
Cryptocurrency regulation in South Africa seems to have become a reality and will set a pathway to maintain compliance in crypto and Bitcoin assets. The South African Reserve Bank (SARB) is pioneering the regulatory activities expected to start next year.
According to the rules, the regulations would treat Bitcoin as a financial asset. This classification claims investors’ interests will be protected, and more innovation will surface in the industry.
As per directives for crypto regulations, individuals and firms that intend to provide crypto-related services will follow laid-down requirements.
They are expected to operate as providers of financial services. Also, they would have to comply with the global set guidelines from the Financial Action Task Force (FATF). These operators include those that would offer crypto advice.
The February 2022 publication of the budget review for the country’s National Treasury had earlier indicated moves for classifying crypto as financial assets. Also, the state has plans to improve the reporting and control of crypto transactions. It would maintain compliance with exchange regulations in South Africa through its involvement.
South Africa remains one of the regions with healthy crypto usage. There is an increase in the popularity of crypto, especially Bitcoin, in the country. This is due to higher exposure among the people as it records over six million people with crypto exposure.
BTC price plunges on the daily chart | Source: TradingView.com

Possible Processes For Bitcoin And Crypto Regulations

Deputy governor Kuben Chetty of the South African Reserve Bank gave a notification in the process for the regulations. Chetty stated that the introduction of new legislation for the regulation would be in 12 months.
He stated that the initial step is the declaration of crypto as financial assets. Then, crypto asset listing would subsequently be scheduled through the Financial Intelligence Centre Act. Other processes would be to create suitable regulatory structures for crypto exchanges.
The rules would inculcate requirements on some levels of KYC (Know Your Customer), taxation, and control laws for exchanges. Additionally, crypto exchanges would release a warning stating the potential risks of loss of money through crypto investments.
Further in his observation, Chetty disclosed a change in SARB’s stance towards the crypto sector through the past decade. The institution has gradually come to terms with cryptocurrencies as financial assets. This was notably contrary to its disposition within the past 5 years as it expected no need for oversight in regulations.
Also, Chetty stressed that SARB didn’t take crypto as currencies. In its classification, digital assets are highly volatile and can’t serve in daily retail payments.
Besides its regulatory preparations for cryptocurrency, SARB is moving to launch a central bank digital currency (CBDC). As of April 2022, the institution completed the technical proof-of-concept for the CBDC.
Featured chart from TradingView.com
View full text