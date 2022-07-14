Binance Market Update (2022-07-14)

The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.91T, up by 4.41% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $19,212 and $20,452 over the past 24 hours. As of 04:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $20,408, up by 4.95%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading higher. Market outperformers include FIRO , LEVER , and AVA , up by 272%, 163%, and 47%, respectively.

Top stories of the day:

Market movers: