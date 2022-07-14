copy link
create picture
more
Binance Market Update (2022-07-14)
Binance
2022-07-14 16:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.91T, up by 4.41% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $19,212 and $20,452 over the past 24 hours. As of 04:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $20,408, up by 4.95%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading higher. Market outperformers include FIRO, LEVER, and AVA, up by 272%, 163%, and 47%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- Crypto Traders See Few Tailwinds for Bitcoin Prices Despite Inflation Gauge Alarms
- Is Ethereum Staging a Short-Term Rally? (ETH Price Analysis)
- Expert Who Predicted Crypto Crash Believes This Is a Better Investment
- CryptoPunk NFT Sells For $2.7 Million – Why These Rare Collectibles Are Resurging
- Crypto Miner CleanSpark Continues to Take Advantage of Bear Markets as it Scoops Over 1K Rigs
- Sri Lanka Keeps Crypto Illegal Despite Ongoing Economic Turbulence
- Realized Losses Spike as Bitcoin Inflation Hedge Properties Are Questioned
- The $863B Crypto Market May Be Close to Bottom, Technical Indicator Suggests
- CEL Token Price Plummets 50% As Celsius Goes Bankrupt
- Mutant Ape Yacht Club Sales Hit 2022 Low, Plummeting More Than $220M
- JP Morgan: Bitcoin’s 50% Decline in Production Cost Could Further Harm its Price
- Digital Euro Would Be a Success Only If Widely Used, ECB Says
- After Extreme Volatility Bitcoin Returned to $20K, Uniswap Spikes 11% (Market Watch)
- Today’s Fear & Greed Index Is 18, the Level Is Extreme Fear
- MATIC Soared 25% as Disney Selected Polygon for its Web3-Focused Accelerator Program
- Celsius' Mining Unit Files for Bankruptcy Just Months After Announcing IPO Intention
Market movers:
- LUNA: $1.7498 (+3.77%)
- ETH: $1142.25 (+7.75%)
- BNB: $236.5 (+6.34%)
- XRP: $0.3209 (+3.05%)
- ADA: $0.432 (+3.72%)
- SOL: $35.2 (+5.90%)
- DOGE: $0.06115 (+3.15%)
- DOT: $6.55 (+5.14%)
- TRX: $0.06603 (+2.12%)
- SHIB: $0.00001044 (+3.16%)
Top gainers on Binance:
- FIRO/BUSD (+272%)
- LEVER/BUSD (+163%)
- AVA/BUSD (+47%)
View full text