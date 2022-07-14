Ethereum’s Shadow Fork 9 Goes Live in Lead-up to the Merge

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Broker
Trading terminal solutions
Institutional & VIP Services
White-glove approach for tailored trading solutions
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one Key
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Vanilla Options
Buy and Sell European-style Vanilla Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
Derivatives Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Savings
Your Crypto Savings Account
Staking
Easy Stake, Higher Returns
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
New
Downloads
English
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Ethereum’s Shadow Fork 9 Goes Live in Lead-up to the Merge

Margaux Nijkerk - CoinDesk
2022-07-14 15:39
Ethereum’s ninth shadow fork went live as the network continues to test its imminent transition from a proof-of-work to a proof-of-stake consensus model. In preparation for Ethereum’s merge with the proof-of-stake Beacon Chain to complete the transition, it has been undergoing a series of test forks that copy the data from the main network to a test environment network (testnet).
Unlike a full testnet Merge hard fork, like the Sepolia hard fork, a shadow fork is a smaller test fork that focuses on one or two small changes that need to happen when the Ethereum Merge eventually occurs on the main protocol. During this ninth shadow fork, developers focused primarily on testing the MEV (maximal extractable value) boost feature, which will affect how network validators might earn yield on a proof-of-stake network.
Today’s shadow fork occurred at 00:00 UTC when Terminal Total Difficulty (TTD) was overridden at 53945568722258575228928. In the hours since the shadow fork happened, no significant glitches have been reported.
The fork occurred significantly earlier than expected, however. Originally it was predicted to happen at 15:00 UTC, but instead it occurred at 00:00 UTC. This discrepancy was due to a calculator error with the developers’ estimation tool, not because of any error in the code itself.
Developer Parithosh told CoinDesk, “There seems to have been a minor spike in hashrate that sped up things a bit. The TTD estimation tool I use is also a local tool, it caches a lot of blocks and tries to average things out, it seems to have a lot of stale state since I haven't cleared the old state.”
He added, “There were, however, no problems that were attributed to the TTD being hit earlier. All the nodes were ready except for a few syncing nodes. So this is a good sign that even when TTD is hit much earlier than expected, the network works as expected.”
The shadow fork brings the project one step closer to Ethereum's mainnet upgrade later this year. The third and final testnet merge, Goerli, is expected to happen next month.
View full text