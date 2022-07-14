Crypto Traders See Few Tailwinds for Bitcoin Prices Despite Inflation Gauge Alarms

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Broker
Trading terminal solutions
Institutional & VIP Services
White-glove approach for tailored trading solutions
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one Key
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Vanilla Options
Buy and Sell European-style Vanilla Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
Derivatives Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Savings
Your Crypto Savings Account
Staking
Easy Stake, Higher Returns
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
New
Downloads
English
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Crypto Traders See Few Tailwinds for Bitcoin Prices Despite Inflation Gauge Alarms

Shaurya Malwa - CoinDesk
2022-07-14 15:06

Bitcoin (BTC) added 2.4% in the past 24 hours in a sign of resilience after briefly losing the $19,000 level on Wednesday, steadily recovering to as much as $20,300 on Thursday morning.

Ethereum (ETH) has added 4.3% to trade at nearly $1,100 in the past 24 hours. Gains in majors ranged from 15% on Polygon’s MATIC tokens to nominal movements of over 1% on XRP and Cardano’s ADA. Total crypto market capitalization, rose 2.6% overnight to regain the $900 billion level.

U.S. inflation data came out stronger than expected on Thursday, which triggered an impulsive wave of dollar appreciation and a sell-off in risky assets.

However, bitcoin found buyers quickly on the decline to these levels and recovered any losses from Wednesday’s move, shared Alex Kuptsikevich, FxPro senior market analyst.

“This is a notable moment, as crypto has often taken on the role of a leading indicator of market sentiment in recent months,” Kuptsikevich said. “Bitcoin may continue to fall but will hit another all-time high in the next 24 months, according to CoinShares. At the same time, prices are not expected to fall below $14,000.”

Some traders suggested high inflation readings were already priced in. "Bitcoin's reaction, or lack thereof, is not much different from traditional markets. It will take a bit more than that to move the needle," Jin Gonzalez, chief architect at Oz Finance, told CoinDesk in a Telegram message.

“Inflation is old news. We all knew it was coming," Gonzalez added. "For now, Bitcoin is likely to settle around $20,000, but a significant event demonstrating that the broader market is recovering is required for it to regain power. Investors will remain cautious as long as forecasts are pessimistic, so the market will not move significantly,."

Anton Gulin, business director at crypto exchange AAX seconded the sentiment. “By this session, it feels like inflation readings became so mainstream that they stopped impacting the markets,” he said, adding that futures tracking the S&P500 didn’t fall below the local lows even as inflation reached four-decade highs."

“Bitcoin and major cryptocurrencies are trading at the same level," he added. "We may expect a DXY correction in the coming time, which may result in short-term rallies. But all in all, it’s the same old devastating and boring accumulation phase."

Meanwhile, Aleks Gladskikh, founder at crypto market making firm Marketmaking.pro noted that major crypto investors remain optimistic and are are continuing to invest in the crypto sector.

“The investment pace slowed down in 2022 but the record level of a blockchain focused venture dry powder is waiting to be deployed,” Gladskikh said. “We expect the new crypto bull market to start before the end of 2022.”

View full text