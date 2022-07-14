Paradigm Leads $16M Round for NFT Membership Platform Hang

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Broker
Trading terminal solutions
Institutional & VIP Services
White-glove approach for tailored trading solutions
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one Key
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Vanilla Options
Buy and Sell European-style Vanilla Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
Derivatives Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Savings
Your Crypto Savings Account
Staking
Easy Stake, Higher Returns
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
New
Downloads
English
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Paradigm Leads $16M Round for NFT Membership Platform Hang

Brandy Betz - CoinDesk
2022-07-14 15:57
Hang, a Web3-powered platform connecting brands with members, launched Thursday and announced raising $16 million in a Series A round led by Paradigm. The funding will be used to double down on the expansion of the product, engineering and go-to-market teams with a focus on “speed and scaling,” Hang co-founder and CEO Matt Smolin told CoinDesk in an email.
Other investors in the round included Tiger Global, Thirty Five Ventures, Night Ventures and Warby Parker and Allbirds founder Good Friends, among others.
The Hang platform lets program managers set up membership rules, add benefits and rewards and connect third-party services.
The membership programs utilize non-fungible tokens (NFT) to incentivize customers with rewards and perks. Interoperability means brands can connect with customers no matter where they are located in the digital or physical world.
“Between the democratization of e-commerce infrastructure making it easier than ever to create a new brand and new privacy changes from Apple and Meta, it has never been more expensive for brands to acquire customers and incentivize high value actions,” explained Smolin.
“Hang offers brands a new way to offset these acquisition costs and increase the value of their existing user base, by harnessing the unique advantages of NFT technology to transform the relationship they have with their customers and build a new one rooted in shared incentives, reciprocity, and community,” he continued.
Hang is already collaborating with a slate of global brands, including Budweiser, Pinkberry, Bleacher Report and Superfly, the company behind the Outside Lands and Bonnaroo music festivals.
Hang backer Paradigm is one of the largest investment firms in the crypto industry. Last November, the firm launched a record-setting $2.5 billion fund, which was topped in May by a $4.5 billion fund from Andreessen Horowitz.
View full text