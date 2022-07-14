Expert Who Predicted Crypto Crash Believes This Is a Better Investment

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Broker
Trading terminal solutions
Institutional & VIP Services
White-glove approach for tailored trading solutions
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one Key
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Vanilla Options
Buy and Sell European-style Vanilla Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
Derivatives Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Savings
Your Crypto Savings Account
Staking
Easy Stake, Higher Returns
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
New
Downloads
English
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Expert Who Predicted Crypto Crash Believes This Is a Better Investment

Nidhish Shanker - Coingape
2022-07-14 14:25
Peter Grandich, one of the most sought-after investment authorities, revealed in an interview with Kitco that he is 100% long on Uranium, Gold, Silver, and Copper stocks. In a blog post, Grandich revealed that he sold various positions at a loss to invest in the Arizona Metals Corp. AMC is currently up by 8.36%.
While Copper and Gold prices are currently down, Grandich recently revealed that to be a victim of the general selloff rather than its cause.

Peter’s Stance On Crypto

Grandich also revealed that he would not even consider investing in cryptocurrencies, which he has previously called the Tulip Mania of the 21st Century. Bitcoin is currently trading at $19,745, significantly down from its all-time high of $ 67,500.
Peter Grandich revealed last year that he is not interested in owning any general equity, bonds, or crypto. Grandich does however believe that blockchain technology has real potential. He believes that blockchain will result in some high potential companies, similar to the internet bubble.

Grandich Predicts Recession, Housing Crash

In the interview, Grandich revealed that a housing crash would be the next domino to fall in the “everything bubble” after bursting in stocks, bonds, and cryptocurrencies. He expects a 20%-40% housing crash at a rapid pace.
He also answered the concerns regarding the recession in the US market. According to Grandich, the US is already in a recession. Grandich is not alone in his prediction.
The Atlanta Fed revealed that their GDPNow model shows a negative growth of 2.1% in the second financial quarter. The GDP growth in the first quarter was already revealed to be at -1.8%. This points to two consecutive quarters of negative GDP growth. Most experts agree that this is the rule-of-thumb definition of a recession.
Recently, the Bloomberg Recession Predictor also revealed a 38% likelihood of a recession within the next 12 months.
View full text