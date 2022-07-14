The $863B Crypto Market May Be Close to Bottom, Technical Indicator Suggests

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Broker
Trading terminal solutions
Institutional & VIP Services
White-glove approach for tailored trading solutions
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one Key
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Vanilla Options
Buy and Sell European-style Vanilla Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
Derivatives Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Savings
Your Crypto Savings Account
Staking
Easy Stake, Higher Returns
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
New
Downloads
English
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

The $863B Crypto Market May Be Close to Bottom, Technical Indicator Suggests

Omkar Godbole - CoinDesk
2022-07-14 12:13

Mayer Multiple, which measures the difference between an asset's going market value and its 200-day simple moving average (SMA), suggests the crypto bear market has run its course.

  • At press time, the Mayer Multiple was 0.53, meaning the crypto market valued at $863 billion was worth almost half of its 200-day average of $1.603 trillion.
  • The metric fell below 0.5 last month, with the market value hitting a low of $762.8 billion.
  • The previous crypto bear markets ended with the Mayer Multiple falling below 0.5. If history is a guide, the market may have found a bottom at the June low of $762.8 billion.
  • Developed by bitcoin investor and podcast host Trace Mayer, the Mayer Multiple helps investors identify oversold and overbought conditions by comparing the market value to the 200-day SMA.
  • The assumption is that the market would bounce back or pull back to its mean, represented by the 200-day SMA, after extended downtrends or uptrends. In the past, 0.5 or below readings have marked bottoms. In contrast, readings above 2.4 have signaled the final stages of the bull market characterized by retail investor frenzy.
  • The 200-day MA is one of the most widely-tracked gauges of long-term trends. As per technical analysis theory, an asset is said to be in a bear market once its value drops under the 200-day SMA and vice versa.
  • "When prices trade below the 200DMA, it is often considered a bear market,” blockchain analytics firm Glassnode's report dated June 24 said. “When prices trade above the 200DMA, it is often considered a bull market.”
  • Mayer Multiple is the not the only indicator indicating an end of the bear market. Recently, on-chain indicators like the Puell Multiple and the MVRV Z-score and a long-term moving average crossover have flashed similar signals.
  • However, past performance is no guarantee of future results, more so, as bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency by market value, has evolved into a risk-on asset since the crash of March 2020. Therefore, the entire crypto market is more sensitive to factors like the Federal Reserve's (Fed) monetary policy and inflation than it was during the prior bear markets.
  • The U.S. reported inflation at a new four-decade high of 9.1% on Wednesday, spurring bets of a 100 basis point rate hike later this month. The crypto market valuation has declined by 70% since November, predominantly on fears of faster liquidity withdrawal by the Fed.
View full text