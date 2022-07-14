Binance Market Update (2022-07-14)

The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.89T, up by 0.06% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $18,900 and $20,417 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:00 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $19,735, down by -0.53%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include LEVER , FIRO , and BETA , up by 124%, 123%, and 30%, respectively.

Top stories of the day:

Market movers: