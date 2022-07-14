UK Judge Greenlights Blockchain Process Serving via NFT

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Broker
Trading terminal solutions
Institutional & VIP Services
White-glove approach for tailored trading solutions
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one Key
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Vanilla Options
Buy and Sell European-style Vanilla Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
Derivatives Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Savings
Your Crypto Savings Account
Staking
Easy Stake, Higher Returns
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
New
Downloads
English
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

UK Judge Greenlights Blockchain Process Serving via NFT

Nicholas Pongratz - BeInCrypto
2022-07-14 06:45
A judge in the United Kingdom has given the approval for legal documents to be served over a blockchain via a non-fungible token (NFT).
Service of process, the procedure by which a party to a lawsuit gives an appropriate notice of initial legal action to another party, can now occur over a blockchain in Britain, according to court documents. The notice of service itself would take the form of an NFT. Although these usually take the form of artwork, NFTs can also be thought of as digital certificates of authenticity.
The ruling comes from a case brought by the founder of an online gambling company against cryptocurrency exchanges and other platforms including Binance. According to the claim filed by Fabrizio D’Aloia, his crypto assets were fraudulently cloned while in the custody of the brokerages. The court ruled that the exchanges were thus responsible for ensuring that stolen crypto was not moved or taken out of their systems.
The service will take place via the airdropping of the lawsuit documents in the form of an NFT into a pair of wallets originally used by D’Aloia, which had been pilfered by the fraudsters.
This action sets a precedent for victims of crypto fraud to sue unknown crooks in the UK, according to law firm Giambrone & Partners LLP. Last month, a court in the United States made a similar move to authorize service via NFT.
This wouldn’t be the first time that U.K. authorities perform their duties over a blockchain. Last year, the U.K.’s Financial Conduct Authority and the Bank of England deployed a blockchain network to handle regulatory reporting.
“By connecting to firms through blockchain and API technology and implementing machine-readable and executable regulation, compliance checks can be completed in near real-time,” said FCA Chief Executive Nikhil Rathi of the initiative.
The post UK Judge Greenlights Blockchain Process Serving via NFT appeared first on BeInCrypto.
View full text