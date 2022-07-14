Samsung Releases ‘Space Tycoon’ On Metaverse Platform Roblox

Samsung, in the official newsroom post announced the launch of Space Tycoon, which is a metaverse-based virtual playground targeted towards the Gen Z crowd.

The metaverse-based gaming experience has been built on the Roblox world.

In this virtual space, users will be able to create and play games along with that they can also share their experiences using products with alien avatars in space.

The gaming metaverse will showcase a space where other Samsung products can be made by choosing the fundamental components. Users shall also be able to shop in-game items through a built in shop.

The Space Tycoon experience is also created in order for users to engage by being a part of the space station which will provide them resources to design and produce Samsung products.

This experience has been curated by the Samsung team to capture the younger generation’s attention which shall also provide them with an opportunity to learn about the brand and the products it offers.