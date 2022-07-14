Polygon Joins Disney’s ‘Accelerator Program’ to Develop AR, NFT and AI Experiences

Ethereum scaling tool Polygon is continuing to scale its Web3 infrastructure via a new project with media conglomerate the Walt Disney Company.

Polygon is one of six companies selected to participate in Disney’s 2022 Accelerator program, a business and development program designed to spur the growth of innovative companies around the world, according to a statement made by Disney.

The program, which begins this week, is looking to develop new technologies within augmented reality (AR), non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and artificial intelligence (AI).

During the course of the program, each participating company will receive guidance from Disney’s senior leadership team, as well as a dedicated executive mentor.

Polygon is the only blockchain-native platform selected in the six-company line-up.

The price of MATIC, Polygon’s native token, was up 5.7% to $0.5786 over the last 24 hours.