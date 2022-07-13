copy link
Binance Market Update (2022-07-13)
Binance
2022-07-13 20:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.88T, up by 1.05% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $18,900 and $20,121 over the past 24 hours. As of 08:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $19,636, up by 1.14%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include LDO, WRX, and POLS, up by 31%, 17%, and 16%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- Tony Hawk Skates Into the Metaverse With ‘Largest Virtual Skatepark Ever Made’Famed skateboarder and entrepreneur Tony Hawk is the latest celebrity to take his talents to the metaverse, announcing on Wednesday he’ll be creating a skatepark and 3D avatar collection in the virtual land game The Sandbox.
- Bitcoin Briefly Dips Below $19K, Ether Drops Sharply After US Inflation ReportBitcoin briefly slipped below $19,000 on major crypto exchanges following the release of the U.S. Consumer Price Index, which came in higher than economists' estimates.
- More Than $400M in BNB Burned in Quarterly MoveOver 1.9 million BNB tokens worth roughly $405 million were burned Wednesday in a planned move as part of a quarterly burn program, data shows.
- U.S. Inflation Gauge Jumps to Fresh 4-Decade High of 9.1%; Bitcoin FallsInflation tracked by the U.S. Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 9.1% in June, accelerating from May's 8.6% pace to a fresh 40-year high, and exceeding economists expectation.
- Long-Term Bitcoin Investors Stick It Out as Speculator Selling Drives Prices Lower: CoinbaseLong-term bitcoin investors preserved their holdings in recent weeks even as speculators fled the market, driving the cryptocurrency below $20,000, according to crypto exchange Coinbase.
- Today’s Fear & Greed Index Is 15, the Level Is Extreme Fear
- Twitter Sues Elon Musk for Pulling Out of $44 Billion Buyout Deal
- First Mover Asia: There's No Denying Those Three Arrows NFTs are Priced in Ether
Market movers:
- LUNA: $1.7131 (-6.80%)
- ETH: $1075.99 (+3.16%)
- BNB: $224.6 (+1.08%)
- XRP: $0.3176 (+2.65%)
- ADA: $0.4208 (-1.38%)
- SOL: $33.62 (+1.97%)
- DOGE: $0.06007 (-0.30%)
- DOT: $6.28 (-1.72%)
- TRX: $0.06533 (+1.13%)
- SHIB: $0.0000102 (+0.79%)
Top gainers on Binance:
