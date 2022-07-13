Binance Market Update (2022-07-13)

The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.88T, up by 1.05% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $18,900 and $20,121 over the past 24 hours. As of 08:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $19,636, up by 1.14%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include LDO , WRX , and POLS , up by 31%, 17%, and 16%, respectively.

Top stories of the day:

Market movers: