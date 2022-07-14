Celsius Pays Off Last DeFi Loan, Reclaims Nearly $200M of Wrapped Bitcoin From Compound

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Broker
Trading terminal solutions
Institutional & VIP Services
White-glove approach for tailored trading solutions
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one Key
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Vanilla Options
Buy and Sell European-style Vanilla Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
Derivatives Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Savings
Your Crypto Savings Account
Staking
Easy Stake, Higher Returns
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
New
Downloads
English
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Celsius Pays Off Last DeFi Loan, Reclaims Nearly $200M of Wrapped Bitcoin From Compound

Krisztian Sandor - Coindesk
2022-07-14 00:21
Celsius Network, the embattled crypto lender that is facing liquidity troubles, fully paid off its remaining debt to the decentralized finance (DeFi) lending protocol Compound, freeing up nearly $200 million of pledged collateral.
The firm paid down $50 million to Compound early Wednesday and reclaimed 10,000 wrapped bitcoin (WBTC), a bitcoin-replica token retrofitted for the Ethereum blockchain. The WBTC stake is worth about $195 million at current prices.
Data on the blockchain transaction tracer Etherscan shows that a wallet linked to Celsius transferred 50 million DAI tokens – MakerDAO's dollar-pegged stablecoin – to Compound in two instances. After the downpayments, Compound released 6,900, then 3,100 WBTC tokens to Celsius that had been locked up on the protocol as collateral.
The maneuver followed a similar treasury-management tactic that Celsius used recently to fully pay off and close its loans from the DeFi lending protocols Aave and Maker. The loans on these protocols are overcollateralized, meaning that the borrower has to lock up more digital assets in value than the loan's value.
Paying off overcollateralized loans is theoretically a net positive for Celsius's liquidity, since the move unlocks more assets in value than what is needed to pay down the loans.
Celsius is among crypto lenders crippled by the recent liquidity crisis among crypto firms. The Department of Financial Regulation of Vermont, a U.S. state, alleged the lender is "deeply insolvent." The firm suspended withdrawals, cut jobs and hired restructuring advisors.
However, Celsius has been making good on its debt to DeFi protocols. Since the start of July, it has paid back $223 million to Maker, $235 million to Aave and $258 million to Compound.
As a result, it reclaimed more than a billion-dollar worth of its crypto assets, mostly in WBTC and a type of ether (ETH) derivative token called stETH, which had been stuck on the protocols as collateral.
View full text