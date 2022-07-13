Bitcoin Briefly Dips Below $19K, Ether Drops Sharply After US Inflation Report

Bitcoin briefly slipped below $19,000 on major crypto exchanges following the release of the U.S. Consumer Price Index, which came in higher than economists' estimates.

Bitcoin fell to as low as $18,912 before recovering.

The U.S. economy recorded 9.1% inflation in June from the year-earlier month, a 40-year high, sparking speculation the Federal Reserve will have to keep tightening monetary conditions to keep prices in check. The gauge increased 1.3% from a month earlier, the steepest month-on-month increase since 2005, reflecting higher gasoline, shelter, and food costs.

A sell-off in risky assets followed the release. In the past hour, ether (ETH) lost 4.4%, with Cardano’s ADA, Solana’s SOL, and dogecoin mirroring the losses. Most of the 100 largest cryptocurrencies by market capitalization fell at least 4%, CoinGecko data show.

Overall, crypto market capitalization fell 2.5% in the past 24 hours to fall below the $900 billion level, with the bulk of losses coming over the past few hours.

Futures tracking major cryptocurrencies racked up $80 million in liquidations after the sudden moves in the past hour alone, data from Coinglass show. Ether futures saw over $26 million in losses, the most among majors.