NBA Top Shot Sales Hit 2022 Low, Sinking More Than $50M

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Broker
Trading terminal solutions
Institutional & VIP Services
White-glove approach for tailored trading solutions
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one Key
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Vanilla Options
Buy and Sell European-style Vanilla Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
Derivatives Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Savings
Your Crypto Savings Account
Staking
Easy Stake, Higher Returns
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
New
Downloads
English
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

NBA Top Shot Sales Hit 2022 Low, Sinking More Than $50M

Raphael Minter - BeInCrypto
2022-07-13 11:00
NBA Top Shots saw a steep plunge in sales volume in June following May’s market crash.
NBA Top Shot is the leading project on the Flow blockchain, surpassing more than $1 billion in all-time sales volume.
NBA Top Shot had a sales volume of around $7.67 million in June, according to Be[In]Crypto Research.
Source: NBA Top Shot June 2022 Sales Chart by CryptoSlam
This number was relatively low when compared to the sales volume of CryptoPunks, Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC), Mutant Ape Yacht Club (MAYC), Moonbirds, and Otherdeed within the same time frame.
Sales from June saw a 44.95% dip from May’s volume. In May, sales were in the region of $13.93 million.
Source: NBA Top Shot May 2022 Sales Chart by CryptoSlam

New to NBA Top Shot?

Launched in 2020 in a partnership between Dapper Labs (the creators of CryptoKitties) and the National Basket Association (NBA), the project allows non-fungible token (NFT) lovers to collect, buy, and sell some of the exciting moments of the NBA minted on the Flow blockchain.
Some of the platform’s biggest sales to date are from Giannis Antetokounmpo, Stephen Curry, Zion Williamson, and LeBron James.

Why the tumble in sales?

Looking at the drop in the number of unique buyers from June, the fall in sales volume led to the digital collectibles’ declining transaction counts, with 25,128 unique buyers, and 379,393 transactions.
Compared to Jan, when sales reached a monthly high, unique buyers stood at 64,494 and corresponded to 1,828,283 transactions. In Jan, sales were approximately $59.02 million.
Source: NBA Top Shot Jan. 2022 Sales Chart by CryptoSlam
By recording less than $10 million in monthly sales for the first time since Dec 2020 ($869,161), NBA Top Shot saw a $51.35 million dip in sales from Jan.
The average sale value for June was around $20.21 and this was a 37% drop from Jan’s $32.28.

FLOW price reaction

FLOW opened on June 1, with a trading price of $2.71, reached a monthly high of $2.72, tested a monthly low of $1.17, and closed the month at $1.50. Overall, this equates to a 44% dip in the opening and closing price of FLOW in June.
Source: FLOW/USD Chart by TradingView
The post NBA Top Shot Sales Hit 2022 Low, Sinking More Than $50M appeared first on BeInCrypto.
View full text