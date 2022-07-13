copy link
The Sandbox opens up its asset publishing feature
Hassan Maishera - Cryptowisser
2022-07-13 10:48
The Sandbox announced in a Medium post on Tuesday that registered users on The Sandbox can create assets, test them in the Game Maker and share their experience in the Game Maker Gallery.
The team added that by July 22, users can release their experience publicly on their LAND.
The Sandbox is a virtual world built on the Ethereum blockchain, where players can build, own, and monetize their gaming experiences. SAND is up by more than 1% in the last 24 hours and currently trades at $1.1181 per token.
