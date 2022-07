The Kava Network team announced via Twitter on Tuesday that Moonfarm Finance has deployed on its blockchain. Moonfarm Finance is a DeFi-CeFi hybrid yield farming aggregator. The protocol provides the cost-effectiveness, simplicity, transparency, and speed of DeFi with TradFi-level security, Kava Network added.

Kava

aims to become the default DeFi platform by providing stablecoins and decentralized lending against all major crypto assets.

KAVA

is down by 4% in the last 24 hours and is trading at $1.625 at press time.