HBAR Foundation BCW Ventures launch a Market Development Fund

HBAR Foundation, the development team behind the Hedera blockchain, announced via a blog post on Tuesday that it has partnered with BCW Ventures. The partnership results in the launch of a Market Development Fund (MDF) to onboard prominent early-stage projects looking to build on Hedera.

BCW is a global fintech-focused strategy consulting and technology firm. The MDF will fund projects focusing on Web3 Infrastructure, Decentralised Finance, NFT, Metaverse and Gaming, and Interoperability.

Hedera Hashgraph is distributed public ledger infrastructure. According to the team, it offers significant improvements over existing blockchains in five areas: performance, security, governance, stability, and regulatory compliance.