STEPN introduces its Health Points feature

In a Twitter post on Wednesday, STEPN introduced a new feature called Health Points (HP). The team said Health Points is similar to durability as it is adopting a dual-decay system to ensure the game remains sustainable for a long time to come. The HP attribute will be displayed in the Sneaker's background in the form of a capsule, the team added.

STEPN is a move-to-earn health and fitness application. Users equipped with sneaker NFTs can move outdoors to earn tokens and NFT rewards. STEPN has a built-in wallet, swap, marketplace, and rental system that allow non-crypto users to onboard STEPN. GMT , STEPN’s native token, is up by more than 1% and currently trades at $0.86409.