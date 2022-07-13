copy link
create picture
more
Binance Market Update (2022-07-13)
Binance
2022-07-13 09:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.89T, up by 0.54% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $19,221 and $19,990 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:00 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $19,839, up by 0.41%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading higher. Market outperformers include REI, BURGER, and LDO, up by 36%, 28%, and 24%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- Today’s Fear & Greed Index Is 15, the Level Is Extreme Fear
- Today’s Fear & Greed Index Is 15, the Level Is Extreme Fear
- Twitter Sues Elon Musk for Pulling Out of $44 Billion Buyout Deal
- First Mover Asia: There's No Denying Those Three Arrows NFTs are Priced in Ether
- Bitcoin 'Bear Flag,' Crypto Options Market Hint at Downside RiskBitcoin's recent trading action has formed a pattern called a "bear flag." That looks like a pause in the past months' market downtrend, and it usually leads to a fresh move lower.
- Solana’s Macalinao Brothers Launch $100M VC FundSolana developers Dylan and Ian Macalinao have debuted Protagonist, a $100 million venture capital firm and incubator fund. CoinDesk previously reported on the existence of the fund last month based on regulatory filings.
- Policy Makers Should Get On With Regulating Crypto, BOE’s Cunliffe SaysRegulators should accelerate their work on setting up effective rules for crypto, Bank of England Deputy Governor Jon Cunliffe said.
- Uniswap Fake Token Phishing Attack Results In $4.7 Million LossAttackers looted at least $4.7 million worth of Ethereum from cryptocurrency exchanges through a fraudulent token scam targeting liquidity providers (LPs) of the Uniswap v3 protocol (ETH).
- Bitcoin Drops to $19.7K as Recession Concerns Weigh on Financial Markets, Euro Nears Dollar ParityBitcoin dropped through a major support level Tuesday, falling below $19,700 amid a sell-off in broader markets that saw equity indexes decline and the euro approach parity with the U.S. dollar.
Market movers:
- LUNA: $1.8695 (+0.43%)
- ETH: $1075.51 (+0.88%)
- BNB: $227.1 (+1.75%)
- XRP: $0.3176 (+1.63%)
- ADA: $0.4315 (+0.02%)
- SOL: $33.91 (+0.95%)
- DOGE: $0.06153 (+0.20%)
- DOT: $6.48 (+0.31%)
- TRX: $0.0658 (+1.36%)
- SHIB: $0.00001035 (+0.88%)
Top gainers on Binance:
- REI/BUSD (+36%)
- BURGER/BUSD (+28%)
- LDO/BUSD (+24%)
View full text