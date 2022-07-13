Binance Market Update (2022-07-13)

The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.89T, up by 0.54% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $19,221 and $19,990 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:00 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $19,839, up by 0.41%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading higher. Market outperformers include REI , BURGER , and LDO , up by 36%, 28%, and 24%, respectively.

Top stories of the day:

Market movers: