Twitter Sues Elon Musk for Pulling Out of $44 Billion Buyout Deal

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Broker
Trading terminal solutions
Institutional & VIP Services
White-glove approach for tailored trading solutions
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one Key
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Vanilla Options
Buy and Sell European-style Vanilla Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
Derivatives Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Savings
Your Crypto Savings Account
Staking
Easy Stake, Higher Returns
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
New
Downloads
English
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Twitter Sues Elon Musk for Pulling Out of $44 Billion Buyout Deal

Anthonia Isichei - CryptoPotato
2022-07-13 05:21
Social media giant Twitter has filed a lawsuit against Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, seeking to force the billionaire to close the acquisition deal as agreed by both parties.
  • According to court documents, the complaint filed in the Delaware Court of the Chancery on Tuesday (July 12, 2022) alleges that Musk violated the terms of a merger agreement signed by both Twitter and the Tesla CEO.
  • The complaint stated that Musk “repeatedly disparaged Twitter and the deal” since signing the merger agreement.
  • Meanwhile, the latest development comes shortly after Musk terminated the deal to purchase the social media company for $44 billion, after an initial suspension. Part of the reason for the termination was that Twitter refused to provide information relating to spam bots.
  • However, the recent lawsuit stated that Musk’s claims were a “pretext” and without merit. An excerpt from the court document reads: “Having mounted a public spectacle to put Twitter in play, and having proposed and then signed a seller-friendly merger agreement, Musk apparently believes that he — unlike every other party subject to Delaware contract law — is free to change his mind, trash the company, disrupt its operations, destroy stockholder value, and walk away.”
  • Back in April, Musk purchased a 9.2% stake in Twitter, followed by the billionaire’s appointment to the company’s board of directors. The appointment was, however, short-lived after Musk reversed his decision.
  • Instead, the Tesla CEO offered to buy Twitter for $44 billion, which the company accepted. Meanwhile, Twitter’s complaint alleged that Musk has been acting against the deal since the markets started declining.
  • According to the lawsuit, “rather than bear the cost of the market downturn, as the merger agreement requires, Musk wants to shift it to Twitter’s stakeholders.”
View full text