Binance Market Update (2022-07-12)
Binance
2022-07-12 20:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.87T, down by -4.58% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $19,262 and $20,542 over the past 24 hours. As of 08:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $19,410, down by -5.30%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading lower. Market outperformers include CKB, KEY, and TRB, up by 22%, 5%, and 5%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- Bitcoin 'Bear Flag,' Crypto Options Market Hint at Downside RiskBitcoin's recent trading action has formed a pattern called a "bear flag." That looks like a pause in the past months' market downtrend, and it usually leads to a fresh move lower.
- Solana’s Macalinao Brothers Launch $100M VC FundSolana developers Dylan and Ian Macalinao have debuted Protagonist, a $100 million venture capital firm and incubator fund. CoinDesk previously reported on the existence of the fund last month based on regulatory filings.
- Policy Makers Should Get On With Regulating Crypto, BOE’s Cunliffe SaysRegulators should accelerate their work on setting up effective rules for crypto, Bank of England Deputy Governor Jon Cunliffe said.
- Uniswap Fake Token Phishing Attack Results In $4.7 Million LossAttackers looted at least $4.7 million worth of Ethereum from cryptocurrency exchanges through a fraudulent token scam targeting liquidity providers (LPs) of the Uniswap v3 protocol (ETH).
- Bitcoin Drops to $19.7K as Recession Concerns Weigh on Financial Markets, Euro Nears Dollar ParityBitcoin dropped through a major support level Tuesday, falling below $19,700 amid a sell-off in broader markets that saw equity indexes decline and the euro approach parity with the U.S. dollar.
- Bitcoin's Inverse Correlation With Inflation-Adjusted Bond Yield Hits Record High
- GameStop’s NFT Marketplace Goes Live
Market movers:
- LUNA: $1.8388 (-9.08%)
- ETH: $1042.72 (-8.64%)
- BNB: $222.1 (-4.23%)
- XRP: $0.3095 (-4.30%)
- ADA: $0.4263 (-4.61%)
- SOL: $32.95 (-6.82%)
- DOGE: $0.06026 (-5.77%)
- DOT: $6.39 (-6.58%)
- TRX: $0.06462 (-1.54%)
- SHIB: $0.00001014 (-5.76%)
Top gainers on Binance:
