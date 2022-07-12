Binance Market Update (2022-07-12)

The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.89T, down by -2.68% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $19,535 and $20,698 over the past 24 hours. As of 04:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $19,871, down by -2.68%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading lower. Market outperformers include CKB , TVK , and SCRT , up by 34%, 20%, and 17%, respectively.

Top stories of the day:

Market movers: