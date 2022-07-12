copy link
create picture
more
Binance Market Update (2022-07-12)
Binance
2022-07-12 16:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.89T, down by -2.68% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $19,535 and $20,698 over the past 24 hours. As of 04:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $19,871, down by -2.68%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading lower. Market outperformers include CKB, TVK, and SCRT, up by 34%, 20%, and 17%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- Solana’s Macalinao Brothers Launch $100M VC FundSolana developers Dylan and Ian Macalinao have debuted Protagonist, a $100 million venture capital firm and incubator fund. CoinDesk previously reported on the existence of the fund last month based on regulatory filings.
- Policy Makers Should Get On With Regulating Crypto, BOE’s Cunliffe SaysRegulators should accelerate their work on setting up effective rules for crypto, Bank of England Deputy Governor Jon Cunliffe said.
- Uniswap Fake Token Phishing Attack Results In $4.7 Million LossAttackers looted at least $4.7 million worth of Ethereum from cryptocurrency exchanges through a fraudulent token scam targeting liquidity providers (LPs) of the Uniswap v3 protocol (ETH).
- Bitcoin Drops to $19.7K as Recession Concerns Weigh on Financial Markets, Euro Nears Dollar ParityBitcoin dropped through a major support level Tuesday, falling below $19,700 amid a sell-off in broader markets that saw equity indexes decline and the euro approach parity with the U.S. dollar.
- Bitcoin's Inverse Correlation With Inflation-Adjusted Bond Yield Hits Record High
- GameStop’s NFT Marketplace Goes Live
Market movers:
- LUNA: $1.8726 (-6.66%)
- ETH: $1075.39 (-5.88%)
- BNB: $226.6 (-2.12%)
- XRP: $0.3133 (-3.00%)
- ADA: $0.4339 (-2.63%)
- SOL: $34.21 (-2.65%)
- DOGE: $0.06164 (-3.43%)
- DOT: $6.51 (-4.12%)
- TRX: $0.06524 (-0.34%)
- SHIB: $0.00001041 (-3.97%)
Top gainers on Binance:
View full text