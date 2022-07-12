Primex integrates Chainlink Price Feeds

The Chainlink team announced in a tweet on Monday that Primex has integrated its Chainlink Price Feeds service. Primex is a decentralized prime brokerage protocol with cross-chain margin trading on a wide variety of DEXs. the integration means that Primex has access to high-quality, decentralized, and tamper-proof price feeds needed to help power precise margin trading liquidations and on-chain stop-loss, take-profit, and limit orders.

