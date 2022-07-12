Celer Network announces a partnership with Nervos

The Celer Network announced via a blog post on Monday that it has partnered with Nervos. The Nervos Network is a collection of protocols and a public blockchain ecosystem aiming to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today.

Celer Network said it has now completed the required integrations on cBridge in order to support Nervos Network’s EVM-compatible layer 2—Godwoken. As such, users can bridge USDT, USDC, ETH, WBTC, and DAI between Ethereum and Nervos Godwoken via the Open Canonical Token Standard.