copy link
create picture
more
Celer Network announces a partnership with Nervos
Hassan Maishera - Cryptowisser
2022-07-12 11:35
The Celer Network announced via a blog post on Monday that it has partnered with Nervos. The Nervos Network is a collection of protocols and a public blockchain ecosystem aiming to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today.
Celer Network said it has now completed the required integrations on cBridge in order to support Nervos Network’s EVM-compatible layer 2—Godwoken. As such, users can bridge USDT, USDC, ETH, WBTC, and DAI between Ethereum and Nervos Godwoken via the Open Canonical Token Standard.
Celer Network is an interoperability platform that supports cross-chain fund transfers and generic message passing. CELR, the native token of Celer Network, is down by more than 6% in the last 24 hours and is currently trading at $0.01470.
View full text