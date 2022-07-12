Three Arrows Founder Says Attempt to Work With Liquidators Met With 'Baiting'

Three Arrows Capital co-founder Su Zhu broke his Twitter silence Tuesday by posting screenshots of an email sent from his legal counsel to legal representatives of Three Arrows' liquidators, alleging that are "baiting" Zhu and co-founder Kyle Davies and ignoring their attempts to work with them in good faith.

In legal documents filed late Friday, lawyers for Three Arrows' liquidators said that Zhu and Davies were not cooperating with the proceedings and their location is unknown.

Three Arrows' legal counsel, Christopher Daniel of Singapore's Advocatus Law, said his clients had faced threats of physical violence and a number of queries from the Monetary Authority of Singapore.

Sadly, our good faith to cooperate with the Liquidators was met with baiting. Hope that they did exercise good faith wrt the StarkWare token warrants. pic.twitter.com/CF73xI8r6n — Zhu Su 🔺 (@zhusu) July 12, 2022