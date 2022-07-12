Data: CryptoPunks Sales Take an $80 Million Dive Since January

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Broker
Trading terminal solutions
Institutional & VIP Services
White-glove approach for tailored trading solutions
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one Key
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Vanilla Options
Buy and Sell European-style Vanilla Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
Derivatives Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Savings
Your Crypto Savings Account
Staking
Easy Stake, Higher Returns
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
New
Downloads
English
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Data: CryptoPunks Sales Take an $80 Million Dive Since January

Raphael Minter - BeInCrypto
2022-07-12 11:00
CryptoPunks, like nearly all non-fungible tokens (NFT), saw monthly sales in June remain far below the volume highs recorded during the beginning of the year.
CryptoPunks has now fallen behind Bored Ape Yacht Club and Axie Infinity in the rankings of NFTs by all-time sales volume with around $2.3 billion.
According toBe[In]Crypto research, CryptoPunks had a sales volume in the region of $41.5 million last month.
Source: CryptoPunks June 2022 Sales Chart by CryptoSlam
This statistic does not only look impressive when compared to the sales volume of Axie Infinity, Mutant Ape Yacht Club (MAYC), NBA Top Shots, and VeeFriends, within the period, but it did see a 34% increase from May’s volume. In May, CryptoPunks sales clocked in at $30.78 million.
Sou rce: CryptoPunks May 2022 Sales Chart by CryptoSlam

New to CryptoPunks?

Created by Larva Labs in June 2017, the CryptoPunks collection is made up of 10,000 uniquely generated characters housed on the Ethereum blockchain. It’s widely regarded as the project that inspired the modern NFT digital art buzz.
In March, CryptoPunks was acquired by Yuga Labs, the developer behind the Mutant Ape and Bored Ape Yacht Clubs.

Why the drop in sales?

Looking at the number of unique buyers from June 2022, the decrease in average sale value led to a drop in sales volume which was reflected in declining transaction counts, with 293 unique buyers, and 477 transactions. The average sale value was $87,007.
Compared to January 2022, when CryptoPunks reached a yearly high in sales, there were 281 unique buyers corresponding with 517 transactions. By the end of the first month of the year, CryptoPunks sales volume was in the region of $124.25 million.
Source: CryptoPunks Jan. 2022 Sales Chart by CryptoSlam
Moreover, the month’s average sale value was $240,336. This was more than two and a half times that of June.
The post CryptoPunks Sales Take an $80 Million Dive Since January appeared first on BeInCrypto.
View full text