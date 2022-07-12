copy link
Binance Market Update (2022-07-12)
Binance
2022-07-12 09:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.88T, down by -3.58% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $19,600 and $20,740 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:00 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $19,760, down by -3.65%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading lower. Market outperformers include TVK, KEY, and FORTH, up by 26%, 22%, and 19%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- Bitcoin's Inverse Correlation With Inflation-Adjusted Bond Yield Hits Record High
- GameStop’s NFT Marketplace Goes Live
- Digital Asset Investment Products See Inflows Of $15M Last WeekDigital asset investment products saw inflows of $15M last week, according to a weekly report published by CoinShares.
- Test Your Crypto Knowledge with Crypto WODL, Share $10,000 in BUSD rewards
- Binance Research publishes Half-Year 2022 ReportBinance Research has just published our inaugural Half-Year Report where we provide a comprehensive review of the crypto market in the first half of 2022.
- Global Financial Watchdog FSB to Propose Crypto Regulations in OctoberThe Financial Stability Board (FSB), an international body that monitors financial systems and proposes rules with the goal of preventing financial crises, plans to present recommendations for regulating crypto in October, according to a Monday statement.
- Futures Weekly Wrap (Jul 4th-Jul 10th): Crypto Enthusiasts Keep Neutral Stance
- Bitcoin in 'Accumulation' Phase, Onchain Indicators SuggestIt's time to start stacking bitcoin again. That's the message from indicators tracking tokens sold by miners and comparing the cryptocurrency's market value to its fair value.
Market movers:
- LUNA: $1.8615 (-10.15%)
- ETH: $1066.23 (-6.59%)
- BNB: $223.2 (-3.04%)
- XRP: $0.3125 (-3.73%)
- ADA: $0.4313 (-4.94%)
- SOL: $33.59 (-4.38%)
- DOGE: $0.06141 (-5.52%)
- DOT: $6.45 (-5.43%)
- TRX: $0.06492 (-1.49%)
- SHIB: $0.00001026 (-6.39%)
Top gainers on Binance:
- TVK/BUSD (+26%)
- KEY/BUSD (+22%)
- FORTH/BUSD (+19%)
