Binance Market Update (2022-07-12)

The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.88T, down by -3.58% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $19,600 and $20,740 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:00 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $19,760, down by -3.65%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading lower. Market outperformers include TVK , KEY , and FORTH , up by 26%, 22%, and 19%, respectively.

Top stories of the day:

Market movers: