Security Token Platform Tokensoft Launches Web-3-Enabled Platform, Tokensoft V2, on Ethereum, Avalanche

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Broker
Trading terminal solutions
Institutional & VIP Services
White-glove approach for tailored trading solutions
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one Key
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Vanilla Options
Buy and Sell European-style Vanilla Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
Derivatives Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Savings
Your Crypto Savings Account
Staking
Easy Stake, Higher Returns
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
New
Downloads
English
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Security Token Platform Tokensoft Launches Web-3-Enabled Platform, Tokensoft V2, on Ethereum, Avalanche

Elizabeth Napolitano - Coindesk
2022-07-12 03:06
Chain-agnostic token sales platform Tokensoft has successfully deployed Tokensoft V2, a web-3-enabled version of its platform, on Ethereum and Avalanche, the company said in a press release shared with CoinDesk.
Tokensoft V2 provides a stage for customers to sell and distribute their own tokens. The platform aspires to make sales more fair and transparent for its users by ironing out common issues like the prevalence of bots on networks, skewed price discovery and sudden transaction fee spikes. In addition, the platform offers users tools and resources to comply with increasingly complicated international token sales rules and regulations
Tokensoft CEO Mason Borda says his company, which was founded in 2017, has always taken regulations compliance issues seriously.
In its early days, the platform earned approval for its first two projects through the Securities Exchange Commission (SEC). Then, in 2019, the security token facilitator rolled out a tool to help token issuers comply with securities requirements, developing an administrative panel for transfer agents. It’s that approach to regulations issues that has carried through to the launch of the company’s web-3-enabled platform.
“We work with our customer counsel to understand the regulatory requirements because a lot of times these projects are run by [web developers] and not people with regulatory expertise,” Borda told CoinDesk in an interview last week. “So we sort of are an intermediary there and help these projects comply with their international regulatory requirements.”
Tokensoft V2’s deployment on Ethereum and Avalanche follows a four-week round of testnet deployments with 13,637 users.
But the platform isn’t stopping there — Tokensoft’s leadership plans to deploy its V2 platform on ten chains by the end of this year. The platform has already received preliminary grant approval from blockchains like Avalanche and Polygon, with the latter chain launch expected to bring another five-thousand to 10,000 users to the platform.
Tokensoft’s team also plans to pick up more users by making the experience of selling and distributing tokens more easy and rewarding for the bootstrap communities it already serves.
So far, the platform has worked to eliminate bots that can monopolize sales, ensuring real users can access and participate in popular sale events across the platform. To make sales more streamlined and less expensive, Tokensoft also employs web-3-native technology that queues users into a sale at an expected rate. This prevents users from flooding a sale all at once, which causes transaction fees on the network to spike.
View full text