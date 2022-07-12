Web 3 Startup Mysten Labs Aiming For $2B Valuation in Latest Funding: Report

Mysten Labs is in talks to raise at least $200 million in Series B funding at a $2 billion valuation, according to The Information sources.

Investors – led by FTX Ventures – have committed at least $140 million for this round, according to the report.

CoinDesk reached out to Mysten Labs for comment but hadn’t received a reply by press time.

Mysten Labs, which launched its decentralized blockchain Sui in March, was founded by veterans of Novi Research, the crypto research and development division of Meta (formerly Facebook). Among the co-founders is CEO Evan Cheng, who formerly served as head of research and development for Meta’s crypto wallet initiative.

Mystern in December 2021 raised $36 million in a Series A funding round led by Andreesen Horowitz.