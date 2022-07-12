copy link
GameStop’s NFT Marketplace Goes Live
Michael Bellusci - Coindesk
2022-07-12 03:20
The NFT marketplace for video game retailer GameStop is live after being in the works since last year.
- "GameStop (GME) today announced that it has launched its non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace to allow gamers, creators, collectors and other community members to buy, sell and trade NFTs," the company said in a statement on Monday. GameStop previously intended to launch the marketplace before the end of July.
- GameStop in May unveiled its digital asset wallet for storing, sending and receiving crypto and NFTs ahead of the marketplace launch.
- In its February earnings release, the company said it would be partnering with layer 2 system Immutable X for the launch of its NFT plans. The tie-up, said GameStop, would provide it with up to $150 million in Immutable X IMX tokens upon achievement of certain milestones.
