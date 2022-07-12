GameStop’s NFT Marketplace Goes Live

The NFT marketplace for video game retailer GameStop is live after being in the works since last year.

"GameStop (GME) today announced that it has launched its non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace to allow gamers, creators, collectors and other community members to buy, sell and trade NFTs," the company said in a statement on Monday. GameStop previously intended to launch the marketplace before the end of July.

GameStop in May unveiled its digital asset wallet for storing, sending and receiving crypto and NFTs ahead of the marketplace launch.

In its February earnings release, the company said it would be partnering with layer 2 system Immutable X for the launch of its NFT plans. The tie-up, said GameStop, would provide it with up to $150 million in Immutable X IMX tokens upon achievement of certain milestones.