Binance Market Update (2022-07-11)

The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.91T, down by -1.64% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $20,257 and $21,170 over the past 24 hours. As of 08:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $20,497, down by -1.90%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading lower. Market outperformers include TVK , ELF , and PERP , up by 27%, 21%, and 18%, respectively.

Top stories of the day:

Market movers: