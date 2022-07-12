Celsius Reclaims $172M Collateral From Aave, Compound

Celsius Network, the troubled crypto lender that has halted customer withdrawals because of liquidity troubles, paid down $95 million of its debt to the Aave and Compound decentralized finance (DeFi) platforms.

The maneuver freed up $172 million of collateral that had been locked in the platforms as collateral. Celsius used a similar treasury-management tactic last week on the Maker platform to free up $480 million in collateral.